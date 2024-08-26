7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix you should binge-watch right away

Finding underrated Hindi web series on Netflix can be a tough ride when there’s a plethora of content available to choose from. Fret not, we got you covered. If you’re looking for shows that offer more than the usual fare, here’s a curated list of some of the most underrated gems on Netflix that deserve your attention. Read on.

7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix that are unmissable

1. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Cast: Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Crime, Drama

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is a crime drama that explores phishing scams in the small town of Jharkhand. The series revolves around a group of young men who run a profitable phishing operation and scam unsuspecting people out of their money. However, their under-the-table game soon catches the attention of both the law and a corrupt politician leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse.

The series mindfully displays cybercrime in rural India and how the internet has become a tool for crime in the hands of the uneducated youth.

2. The Fame Game

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Drama, Thriller

The Fame Game is centered around the life of a Bollywood superstar named Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri Dixit), who mysteriously disappears leaving the media in a frenzy. When investigated, the darker and more complicated aspects of her seemingly perfect life come to light which include her family secrets, falling-apart relationships, and the intense pressure of living in the spotlight.

Madhuri Dixit delivers a powerful performance alongside Manav Kaul who plays her old flame. The Fame Game is an intense, edge-of-the-seat thriller that keeps you hooked till the very end.

3. Leila

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Leysha Mange

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Sci-Fi, Dystopian

Leila is set in a dystopian future where society is divided along strict lines of caste, religion, and purity. The story is set around Shalini (Huma Qureshi) who’s on a desperate hunt to find her daughter, who was taken away by the authoritarian regime. Directed by Deepa Mehta, Leila is a thought-provoking series that presents a chilling vision of a divided future.

Huma Qureshi's performance as a mother battling against a repressive system is haunting and powerful at the same time. Leila is a series that is an unsettling commentary on societal divisions and authoritarianism.

4. A Suitable Boy

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, Romance

Based on Vikram Seth's epic novel, A Suitable Boy is a tale set in post-independence India. The story revolves around Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala), a young woman whose mother is determined to find her a suitable boy to marry. The series explores the lives of four families around themes of love, tradition, and the changing social landscape of India.

A Suitable Boy is a visually stunning tale that is also known for the chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Tabu. While it may not have received much recognition, A Suitable Boy is a series worth watching for its flavourful storytelling and some of the finest performances of all time.

5. Trial By Fire

Cast: Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, True Crime

Trial By Fire is a spine-chilling account of the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy that claimed 59 lives in 1997. The series follows Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy (played by Rajshri and Abhay), who lose their two children in the fire. The story is a journey of their long fight for justice against powerful forces trying to cover up the incident.

Deshpande's performance as a grieving mother fighting against a corrupt system is heart-wrenching. The best episode is when the couple confronts the owners of the cinema in court. Trial By Fire is undoubtedly a moving series that deserves more recognition for its bold storytelling.

6. Taj Mahal 1989

Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Drama, Romance

Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic series set in Lucknow and revolves around various characters whose lives intersect around love and relationships. From a middle-aged couple figuring out their strained marriage to young students experiencing first love, the series paints a heartwarming picture of love in its many forms.

Taj Mahal 1989 is a beautifully crafted series that you should binge-watch right away.

7. She

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Crime, Thriller

She is a crime thriller exploring the journey of a female constable, Bhumika Pardeshi (Aaditi) going undercover to expose a drug ring. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the series finely is set against the themes of power, identity, and sexuality. One of the best episodes is when Bhumika confronts her fears and takes a decisive step in her undercover operation. She is a must-watch, undoubtedly.

These 7 underrated web series on Netflix may not have received the attention they deserved, but each offers something unique and powerful. Whether it’s the hard-hitting realism of Jamtara or the exploration of love in Taj Mahal 1989, these series are proof of the rich storytelling that Hindi web content has to offer.

