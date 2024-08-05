THROWBACK: Have you watched Uorfi Javed’s audition clip from initial days? Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame looks unrecognizable

Uorfi Javed needs no introduction. The talented personality has made a place for herself in the entertainment and showbiz industry. Although she has stayed away from acting on television for some time, it was her stint in television serials that first threw her in the spotlight. Now, a clip from one of her early days of audition has gone viral on the internet where she almost looks unrecognizable.

A video uploaded on Instagram shows Uorfi Javed in front of a green screen talking about the household responsibilities she fulfills every day. The clip also mentions that she was rejected for the role. In the comment section, the actress herself commented to give netizens context. It was her 3rd or 4th audition and she also mentioned how different she looked.

The clip shows Uorfi with long hair and in a kurti. Uorfi wrote in the comment section, “This was literally my 3rd or 4th audition , dayummm. Crooked teeth , no fillers , no sense of make up !! What days!”

Netizens praised her acting skill in the comment section and many users expressed their surprise knowing that she was rejected after this audition clip. One user commented, “She should be doing acting.” Another commented, “She acted Soo well and nailed it why rejected???” Some also wrote how pretty she looked.

Talking about Uorfi Javed’s professional stint, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. The show gave her considerable recognition. She was also seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 and is currently in Splitsvilla X5 as the mischief maker.

The social media sensation garnered immense attention, both positive and negative through her viral outfits. Although she has been criticized time and again for her bizarre outfits, she always gave it back to trolls. During this year’s Met Gala, many celebrities, including Aly Goni pointed out that Javed should make it to the prestigious event. She was last seen in the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

