Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan send heartfelt wishes to Bosco Martis as he grooves to Tauba Tauba on his 50th birthday

In 2024, Vicky Kaushal surprised the audience with his moves in the dance number Tauba Tauba. Bosco Martis, the choreographer of the song from Bad Newz, shared a video of grooving to its beats on his 50th birthday. Vicky and Varun Dhawan conveyed their heartfelt wishes to him.

On November 27, 2024, Bosco Martis took to Instagram and shared a video of himself doing the famous hookstep of Tauba Tauba at a club. In the caption, he wrote, “Tauba Tauba, I turn 50… #birthdayboy #birthdayweekend.”

Vicky Kaushal reshared Bosco’s post on his Instagram Stories and wished, “Happy 50, you rockstar! (fire and cake emojis) @boscomartis.”

Have a look at his story!

Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture with the choreographer and penned a sweet note, saying, “Happy birthday @boscomartis Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and a year full of even more epic moves and success; I can't wait to see what magic you'll create in the year ahead, brother!”

In the comments section of Bosco’s post, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy bday boskyyyy,” while Neil Nitin Mukesh stated, “Happy Birthday, Legend.”

Talking about Tauba Tauba, the song is one of the biggest chartbusters of the year. The track is composed, sung, and penned by Karan Aujla. The dance moves have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

In the music video, Vicky Kaushal absolutely steals the show with his dancing skills. Karan Aujla also makes an appearance as he vibes with the Punjabi munda. Triptii Dimri adds her own charm to the song in a stunning golden dress.

Advertisement

Coming to Vicky’s upcoming projects, he will next be seen in the period drama Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is currently shooting for Love & War, his first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will be reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for this magnum opus.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has kicked off the preparations for the release of his action thriller Baby John. The first song from the movie, titled Nain Matakka, was unveiled recently. It showcases VD’s chemistry with actress Keerthy Suresh. Baby John is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to travel to Saudi Arabia but it’s not for a film; find out