Vikrant Massey avoids replying when asked about his announcement of taking break from acting; thanks PM Narendra Modi for attending The Sabarmati Report screening

In the early hours of December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey made an announcement that shocked his fans. Through his social media, the actor announced taking a break from showbiz after his last two films release in the next year. Recently, when he attended the screening of his movie, The Sabarmati Report, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and others, he dodged questions about his break from Bollywood.

On Monday, 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram post and dropped a bomb that hinted at his retirement from acting. Soon after, he attended the screening of The Sabarmati Report. At the event, when the media inquired about his recent announcement post, the actor was seen carefully dodging the questions, according to a report by India Today.

Soon after the event, he dropped inside glimpses from the premiere, which was attended by the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vikrant took the opportunity to thank PM Modi, calling it a day to remember for the rest of his life.

He added, “Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten.”

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, PM Narendra Modi took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) handle and commended the makers of the movie. He wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier on December 2, in his heartfelt note, Vikrant Massey expressed, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support.”

He added, “But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Take a look:

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna and later by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. The political drama film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in critical roles and was released theatrically on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Is Vikrant Massey quitting Bollywood? His latest cryptic post leaves fans heartbroken: ‘I realise its time to...’