Vikrant Massey reveals whether there’ll be a sequel to 12th Fail: ‘I’m getting a lot of calls but…’

In 2023, Vikrant Massey saw the biggest milestone of his career with the 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie was a sleeper hit and pulled the audiences into theatres like no other film of recent times. As much as people loved it, many viewers also hoped whether there will be a sequel of it. Vikrant Massey in a recent interview with India Today has shared if a plan like this exists.

Will there be a 12th Fail 2?

Asked if Massey is making conscious choices to avoid being stereotyped, the actor revealed, "Now, I'm getting a lot of calls, people are saying let's do another 12th Fail, but I'm making a conscious shift to pick something different." He acknowledged that when something works, people do want to see more of the same nature.

Vikrant Massey will be next seen in the sequel of Haseen Dillruba. Making mentions of the same, he said that the makers were able to pull off Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba because they left off the first part with the potential to explore what happens in all the character’s lives beyond the finale.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail fame former IAS Vikas Divyakirti says he’s ‘sad’ about Ranbir Kapoor doing Animal; lauds his range as an actor

Coming back to 12th Fail, the 37-year-old said, "If I may say so, I really don't see a 12th Fail part two (happening). Do people want it? Yes. But is that the right thing? I mean, that is a collective decision that all of us have to take.” He said that going by what he has experienced so far, it is quite natural that people do expect him to do similar kinds of films that probably worked in his favour in past.

Advertisement

On the work front

Vikrant’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will start streaming on Netflix on August 9. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, this romantic thriller is being produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films.

Vikrant will then star in his long-awaited film The Sabarmati Report which is scheduled for a release on August 2 this year. Said to be inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on 27 February 2002, the thriller drama will also feature Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Success of Laapataa Ladies and 12th Fail proves stories knitted in Indian roots always find their audience