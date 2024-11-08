Vikrant Massey shares THESE two Bollywood actors would have pulled off 12th Fail if not him: ‘I think they are both phenomenal actors’

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey earned rave reviews for his performance in 12th Fail, which not only became a box office hit but also won acclaim from both audiences and industry insiders. Recently, Vikrant humbly acknowledged that if not for him, he believes Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao would have delivered stellar performances as well, referring to them as 'phenomenal actors'.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Vikrant Massey was asked who else could have pulled off 12th Fail if not him. While co-stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra insisted no one else could, Vikrant had a different view. He expressed his belief that Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, both of whom he considers phenomenal actors, would have excelled in the role just as well.

The actor said, “I think Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), Raj (Rajkummar Rao), they are equally phenomenal. And I think if not me, I think Vicky would have done a phenomenal job and equally, Raj also. I think they are both phenomenal actors.”

Vikrant is gearing up for his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, which delves into the aftermath of Gujarat’s Godhra incident. The trailer, which recently dropped, showcases Massey as a journalist investigating the tragic events. During the trailer launch, he opened up about the threats he had received due to his role.

The actor revealed that while the threats were ongoing, he and the entire team were managing the situation together. Vikrant emphasized that as artists, their job is to tell stories grounded in truth, and they would handle the challenges as they arise, ensuring the film's message remains intact.

The Sabarmati Report, a gripping drama produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024, the film promises to be a compelling exploration of one of Gujarat's most significant incidents.

