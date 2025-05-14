7 healthy habits to boost your focus and confidence the Shilpa Shetty way

Shilpa Shetty is the most sought-after fitness maven in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been serving fitness goals for over two decades, influencing generations. The diva has a strong, hot body, and she knows that, thus, she never refrains from sharing her fitness journey with fans.

Kundra not only possesses the skills but also a deep knowledge of how to achieve fitness, and shares her insights on social media quite frequently.

Let’s explore the top 7 healthy habits to boost focus and confidence ft. Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

1. Ball drop challenge for coordination

Shilpa’s ball drop challenge is quite a fun exercise. The actress performs a tough drill, trying to juggle a ball while in a push-up position. The challenge is to keep juggling the ball without dropping it or collapsing. This exercise helps core strength, shoulder stability, and reaction time to boost hand-eye coordination and reflexes.

2. Cross squat for neuro-muscular coordination

The beauty maven has her own way of doing the cross squat. She does it with dumbbells. Shetty does cross squats while swapping two dumbbells from their positions. This is an excellent compound movement exercise that also enhances the cognitive-motor connection.

3. Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana

In pursuit of being more balanced, the Dhadkan actress pulls off a balancing asana, called Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana. For this asana, Shilpa gets on her one knee, stretching out her other leg, and placing it on her one arm. She places her other hand on the floor to balance her whole body. This yoga position helps in improving focus & concentration, and enhances coordination between the mind & body.

4. Gliding knee tucks for core strength

A machine-less way of doing scrunches, the actress’s gliding knee tucks exercise helps strengthen the core. For this exercise, she lies down in a push-up position, stabilizing her body by placing her elbows on the floor mat. Then she places two fabrics under both her shoes, for them to glide. Holding the push-up position, the actress pulls her knees towards her chest for the scrunch. This exercise isn’t for beginners, though.

5. Breathing exercise for will power

This simple but effective exercise challenges you to hold your breath. Sitting in a cross-legged position, the Shut up and bounce muse takes a deep breath and holds it for a while, before releasing it slowly. This calming exercise improves concentration, reduces stress, increases brain oxygenation, calms the mind, and improves focus.

6. Spinal wave flow to relieve stress

This flowy exercise, endorsed by Shilpa Shetty, is how to release blockages in the spine and trigger a spinal wave. This exercise requires you to sit in a kneeling position and lie your upper body on the floor. Start by slowly raising your spine and then your butt to create a wavy pattern. This soothing technique relieves the nervous system and encourages the body to release stressors.

7. Chakrasana for mental clarity

A yoga asana with multiple benefits, the Nikamma actress teaches the benefits of the Chakrasana, or the wheel pose. For this asana, the reality TV dance show judge lies on her back, palms placed beside her head, and raises her entire body off the ground. This exercise not only strengthens the body but also improves blood flow and enhances mental clarity & cognitive function.

