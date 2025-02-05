Box Office: Aditya Chopra for DDLJ to Sooraj Barjatya for Maine Pyar Kiya; 5 directors who tasted SUCCESS from their very 1st film

Hindi cinema boasts of several talented filmmakers who continue to contribute to the entertainment world. While some directors get their big break right after their first films, there are also some filmmakers who achieve the success later on in their careers. Prominent directors like Aditya Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya, and Karan Johar are some of them who tasted success with their directorial debuts.

5 Directors Who Got Successful With Their First Movies

1. ADITYA CHOPRA- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aditya Chopra made his directorial debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the musical romance received a cult status over the years. The 1995 film emerged as an all-time blockbuster. It earned Rs 53.25 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run.

2. SOORAJ BARJATYA- Maine Pyar Kiya

Sooraj Barjatya, who has directed movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Vivah, is one of the successful directors of Hindi cinema. His directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya sold over 4 crore tickets and turned out to be the highest grosser of the year. Salman Khan made his debut in the lead role with the 1989 movie. Bhagyashree started her acting career with it.

3. KARAN JOHAR- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar, who assisted Aditya Chopra in DDLJ, made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The 1998 film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The all-time blockbuster movie emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its release. The romantic comedy drama earned a lifetime business of Rs 46.75 crore net in India.

4. RAJKUMAR HIRANI- Munna Bhai MBBS

Rajkumar Hirani started his career in direction with Munna Bhai MBBS. The 2003 comedy drama was headlined by Sanjay Dutt. It also featured Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, Rohini Hattangadi, Arshad Warsi, and Gracy Singh. It fetched Rs 23.25 crore net in India and emerged as a hit during its release.

5. LAXMAN UTEKAR- Luka Chuppi

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar started his career in Hindi cinema with Luka Chuppi. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the 2019 film featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as leads. With a lifetime business of Rs 88.5 crore net in India, the romantic comedy turned out to be a hit.

Directors Movies Year India Net Collections ADITYA CHOPRA Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 1995 Rs 53.25 crore SOORAJ BARJATYA Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 - KARAN JOHAR Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998 Rs 46.75 crore RAJKUMAR HIRANI Munna Bhai MBBS 2003 Rs 23.25 crore LAXMAN UTEKAR Luka Chuppi 2019 Rs 88.5 crore

