WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor features in playful video with Orry as he dances around her; ‘She’s not being held hostage’

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ulajh, and she has also been making headlines for the release of her song Dheere Dheere from her upcoming movie Devara: Part 1. She recently engaged in what appeared to be a lot of fun time with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Orry often makes playful videos with various Bollywood celebrities, and this time he was seen dancing around Janhvi. He hilariously clarified that Janhvi wasn’t a hostage in the video.

Today, August 6, 2024, Orry took to Instagram and shared a reel in which he and Janhvi Kapoor were seen standing in a bathroom. Janhvi was wearing a black hoodie with purple slacks, and the interesting thing about her look were her black shades. Orry moved around her and did hilarious dance steps, making funny expressions. But Janhvi was seen completely still, and it looked like she was asking for help.

In the caption, Orry wrote, “No, she’s not being held hostage.” Have a look at the post!

The comments section was filled with amusing reactions by people who couldn’t stop laughing at the duo’s antics. One person said, “You literally made her wear glasses so she can’t blink twice for help,” while another stated, “Janhvi in her ‘TraUmAtizEd’ era.” A comment read, “She has no idea what's going on only orry can do this to these celebs.”

Shanaya Kapoor said, “U guys are giving me Kim and north vibes,” while Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday reacted by liking the post.

Orry also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a comparison between his dance with Janhvi and the actress’ recent song with Jr NTR. Posting a reel of Janhvi and Jr NTR’s romantic track Dheere Dheere from Devara, he said, “How she dances with him.” Then he posted his own video with her and captioned it, “How I dance with her.”

On Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, her movie Ulajh is currently running in cinemas. It is a thriller set in the high-stakes world of international diplomacy. The cast of the Sudhanshu Saria directorial also includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

