Vicky Kaushal relishing 'Maa ke haath ki seviyan' will make you miss your mom's hand-cooked meal; PIC

Vicky Kaushal recently entertained the audience with his movie Bad Newz and set the stage on fire with his dance number, Tauba Tauba. The actor, who has an exciting lineup ahead, is currently spending quality time with his family. He recently shared a glimpse of seviyan made by his mother, Veena Kaushal. Vicky couldn’t stop praising it, and his post will surely make you miss your mom’s hand-cooked meal.

Today, August 6, 2024, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a picture of a bowl of meethi seviyan (vermicelli pudding). He captioned it, “Maa ke haath ki seviyan,” accompanied by a drooling face emoji and a red heart emoji.”

Vicky used the song Tareefan from the movie Veere Di Wedding in the background of his story to convey his appreciation. Have a look at the story!

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s recent film Bad Newz, it was released in theaters on July 19, 2024. Vicky shared the screen with actress Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The comic entertainer also starred Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role and Ananya Panday in a cameo appearance.

Bad Newz is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Anand Tiwari. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Up next, Vicky will be seen in the period drama Chhaava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He has been paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the Laxman Utekar directorial.

Vicky and Rashmika, who are collaborating for the first time on screen, recently walked the ramp at a fashion show together. Sharing about it on his Instagram, the Sam Bahadur actor wrote, “We thank the lovely people who turned up for the show for their love and warmth. @rashmika_mandanna and me, we truly can’t wait for the world to see a lot more of us together very soon!”

Apart from Chhaava, Vicky will be seen in the epic Love & War. It marks his first project with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which he will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

