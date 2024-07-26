Katrina Kaif lauds Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi, and Anurag Kashyap's film Maharaja for its 'incredible storytelling'

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film, Merry Christmas earlier this year, has been enjoying her vacay time these days. After her London visit, Katrina is spending her time in Austria.

Meanwhile, the actress recently watched Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Maharaja and here's what she has to say about the film.

Katrina Kaif reviews Maharaja

On July 24, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share her thoughts about Maharaja. In her Instagram story, Katrina dropped the poster of the Tamil thriller and penned her short review for it.

The actress tagged her Merry Christmas co-star, Vijay Sethupathi along with Anurag Kashyap and director Nithilan Swaminathan. "What a film...incredible storytelling," she wrote.

Take a look at the screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story here:

When Katrina Kaif didn't like THIS about Vijay Sethupathi

Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan had once shared that Katrina Kaif initially didn't welcome Vijay Sethupathi introducing new elements on the sets of his film. According to Raghavan, Katrina came to the set prepared based on what was discussed previously.

"Katrina is an extremely hardworking actor. She is meticulous and will chew your brain talking about the hows and whys of the scene. On the other hand, Vijay is the opposite. He would come up with suggestions about how his character could say something differently or react, and I am more than welcoming of such inputs," the filmmaker said.

However, both Katrina and Vijay discovered a middle ground and later developed a mutual understanding between them. The director called it "magical".

Details about Maharaja

Coming back to Maharaja, the film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and more. Director Nithilan Swaminathan co-wrote its script with Raam Murali. The film was released on June 14, 2024.

Sethupathi's 50th movie, Maharaja had its OTT release on July 12 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

All about Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's notable films include Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, De Dana Dan, Tiger 3, Raajneeti, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan to name a few.

On the personal front, Katrina is married to actor, Vicky Kaushal. The couple exchanged marital vows in 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Katrina Kaif elated about response to Merry Chritsmas: ‘Means a lot on emotional level’

