WATCH: Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor gives humorous reply as paps ask him to flash Danger Lanka’s ‘darr wali smile’; ‘Nahin, uske liye…’

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking under the glory of the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. His portrayal of antagonist Danger Lanka in Ajay Devgn's film brought him immense appreciation. Meanwhile, during his latest appearance, the Singham Again actor gave a humorous response as paps asked him to flash Danger Lanka's ‘darr wali smile.’

Today, on November 6, Arjun Kapoor was spotted in the city while he indulged in a candid conversation with the paps. As he posed for them, the shutterbugs teased him about flashing a "darr wali smile (flash a scary smile)," hinting towards his maniac and menacing smile as Danger Lanka in Singham Again. In response to this, the actor humorously replied, "nahin, uske liye paisa lagta hai (No, that costs you money)" and beamed wide smiles and left all the shutterbugs in splits.

In addition to this, another video featured Kapoor receiving appreciation for his performance from the paps who were heard telling him, kadak tha bhai (It was amazing). To this, he expressed his immense gratitude stating, "Thank you" and flashed thumbs up.

It was just a few days back, expressing his immense gratitude towards his fans for their love, Arjun penned a long note that read, "Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka!"

He further added, "I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again."

"Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion.Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain," he wrote on a concluding note.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth installment in the beloved cop universe. Led by Ajay Devgn, the movie also starred Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, among others in important roles. Crossing a mark of Rs.100 crore, the film is currently running in the theaters.

