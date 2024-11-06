Raha’s Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s loving gesture towards son Jeh as he gets annoyed by camera flashes will melt your heart; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little girl, Raha, is turning two today, November 6, 2024! To mark this special day, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her son Jeh at the celebration, although he appeared a bit bothered by the camera flashes. Nevertheless, the tender moment between the caring mother and her son is sure to warm your heart.

Today, on November 6, Kareena Kapoor with her son, Jeh was spotted for the birthday bash of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha. In a video shared by the paps, the Singham Again actress was seen sitting in the front seat of the car while her little one sat on her lap.

Jeh visibly looked quite grumpy and annoyed with the flashes of the camera. He even pointed a hand towards the shutterbugs that were capturing them. In response to this, the loving mother covered his eyes to safeguard him from the bothering flashes.

Reacting to the post, fans hailed the actress’ sweet gesture towards her son, as one user wrote, "Mother’s love is a pure bliss" while another fan wrote, "Wonderful" and a third fan mentioned, "Super."

The actress was seen in a tie-and-dye top with her hair left open in a center-partition. She kept minimalist make-up with red lipstick.

Notably, apart from Kareena and Jeh, Karan Johar with his kids, Roohi and Yash, Raha’s grandparents, Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji were also papped for the special celebration of Raha.

Earlier in the day, Bebo being a doting aunt shared an adorable picture of Alia and Ranbir with their daughter, Raha from the Diwali celebration. She extended her warm birthday wish stating, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl Raha" followed by a red heart and a rainbow emoji. She also tagged the Jigra actress alongside.

On the work front, Kareena is currently enjoying the release of her latest released film; Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty and led by Ajay Devgn. The fifth installment in the beloved cop-universe franchise has been receiving immense love from the audiences, making it Ajay's ninth film and fourth film with Rohit Shetty to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

