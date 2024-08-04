WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal get busy 'killing time' as they reach party an hour before time; latter blames ‘baby’s punctuality’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never spoke about their relationship until they finally got married. But ever since they tied the knot, the couple has been flooding their social media handles with several glimpses of their fun time together.

A while ago, The Notebook actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video featuring his lovely wife. While he had fun zooming in on Sonakshi Sinha’s face, making her hilariously uncomfortable, he revealed they were an hour early to an event because of his baby’s punctuality.

The newly married couple were waiting at an event for an hour, eager to enjoy the fun because the Dabangg actress decided to be early to it. He penned in the clip, “Killing time coz we r 1 hour early to a party as usual cause of baby’s PUNCTUALITY.”

The Double XL actors dated for seven years before finally getting married on June 23, the date that holds huge significance in their lives. After signing their legal wedding papers in front of their friends and family members, they hosted a star-studded gala at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant.

From Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma Qureshi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and more, several B-town celebs attended the wedding reception of the couple, later the same day. A week ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal dropped several images from their rejuvenating honeymoon in the Philippines.

The actor stated how relaxing it was to finally learn what wellness actually means and to “listen to our bodies and take care of our minds.” They spoke about feeling brand new by “waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time” and taking detox treatments and massages.

In the post, they penned, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaheer is busy shooting for his upcoming action movie Ruslaan, featuring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. As for Sonakshi, she was last seen in the horror comedy film, Kakuda and is reportedly a part of Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

