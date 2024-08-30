WATCH: Sonam Kapoor continues to slay with her style as she returns to Mumbai; sister Rhea joins

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is a style icon who keeps serving fashion goals on the Internet. Apart from her photoshoot pictures on social media, Sonam steals the limelight for her stylish looks during public appearances. After attending Masaba Gupta's baby shower, the actress jetted off from Mumbai two days ago. Sonam returned to the city and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on August 29 (Thursday). The actress, joined by her sister Rhea Kapoor, slayed her airport look.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor can be seen walking with utmost grace at the airport. She looks effortlessly chic in a grey and red dress. Her outfit also has a red belt tied to her waist. Sonam's airport look also consists of a grey blazer on top. She completed her look with black shoes and kept her hair open for the night.

While we can't keep our eyes off Sonam's latest airport look, her million-dollar smile takes the cake. The clip shows that her sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, accompanies her. Rhea is walking separately while letting the paparazzi record Sonam's airport moment. A few seconds later, the producer joins the actress while boarding the car with her. Rhea opted for a black hoodie and loose black pants at the airport. Meanwhile, The Neerja actress waves at the paparazzi, flashing her beautiful smile.

Watch the video here:

Sonam Kapoor recently went to Dubai to host a grand pre-launch dinner of a restaurant before its opening. The actress posted a picture of her lunch meal on Instagram. In her Instagram story, we can see a plate of spaghetti garnished with veggies. Sonam tagged her sister Rhea in the post. "Lunch," read the caption.

During her departure from the Mumbai airport on August 27, Sonam opted for a tan-brown suit as she arrived at the premises. Sonam channeled her inner Aisha while sending us on a nostalgia trip.

In a recent interview with Sheerluxe Middle East, Sonam Kapoor spilled the beans about her most precious possessions. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress mentioned her husband, Anand Ahuja and son, Vayu, saying she can't live without them. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018.

