Sonam Kapoor cannot live without these two people and you need no high IQ to guess who they are; calls them 'most precious things'

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is not only a talented actress but also a devoted family woman. Active on social media, she often shares moments with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu. In a recent interview, Sonam expressed how much they mean to her, referring to them as her ‘most precious things’ and showcasing her deep affection for her family.

In a rapid-fire segment with SheerLuxe Middle East, Sonam Kapoor shared that her life centers around her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu. When asked about her most precious possessions, she quickly named them, saying, "I can't live without my husband and my child. Those two things are my most precious things in the world." She also revealed that her favorite item in her wardrobe is her engagement ring.

Sonam Kapoor recently joined the festivities at Masaba Gupta's baby shower. On August 25, she posted a photo on Instagram capturing the moment, showing herself with her sister Rhea Kapoor and the glowing Masaba, who is eagerly awaiting her baby.

Earlier, Sonam marked her son Vayu's second birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She shared a video of Vayu running away from the camera, and in her caption, Sonam described how being Vayu’s mother is the greatest gift she could imagine. She reflected on how he fills their lives with joy, laughter, and wonder.

Advertisement

Sonam went on to highlight Vayu’s curious nature and the daily adventures he brings. She added, “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you — your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, masi and chachu (grandparents and uncle and aunts).”

Sonam expressed that Vayu’s joyful spirit and playful nature bring completeness to their family, and they feel incredibly fortunate to have him. She ended her birthday message by calling Vayu their "sunshine, music, and little genius," and shared their deep love for him.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 and have been deeply in love ever since. In 2022, they celebrated the arrival of their son, Vayu, marking their journey into parenthood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind, released in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonam Kapoor channels her inner boss lady in tan-brown suit at airport; serves Aisha vibes