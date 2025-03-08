International Women’s Day 2025: 5 inspiring female characters from OTT series; Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime to Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae

Today, March 8, 2025, marks International Women's Day. It is celebrated annually to honor women's achievements and raise awareness about important issues related to them. On this special occasion, let's take a look at five powerful female characters from OTT series, including Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae, and more, to inspire you.

5 female characters in OTT shows to inspire you on International Women's Day 2025:

1. Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah has impressed everyone with her portrayal of cop Vartika Chaturvedi in the highly acclaimed crime drama series Delhi Crime. The first two seasons were based on the investigation of some brutal cases. Madam Sir will be back in the third season of the Netflix show and will be seen facing off against Huma Qureshi.

2. Ananya Panday as Bae in Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae marked the web series debut of Ananya Panday. Her performance as Bella, aka Bae, was loved by the viewers. The show, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around how Bae loses her wealth and then hustles in Mumbai. It shows her journey of becoming a journalist.

3. Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen in Aarya

Aarya is a thriller series headlined by Sushmita Sen. She plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who would go to any extent to protect her loved ones, including joining a mafia gang. Three seasons of the show can be streamed on JioHotstar. This highly acclaimed series even has an International Emmy nomination.

4. Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti in Maharani

Maharani is a political series starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It showcases how Rani Bharti, a homemaker, enters the world of politics. She deals with many challenges and enemies in her rise to power. Huma will be returning with season four on Sony LIV.

5. Shweta Tripathi as Golu in Mirzapur

Shweta Tripathi plays the role of Gajgamini, aka Golu, in the action crime thriller Mirzapur. She has received a lot of appreciation for her power-packed performance. Her vote appeal speech is not one to miss. The third season of the show was released on Amazon Prime Video last year.