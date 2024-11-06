What to watch this weekend: Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders and more

Bollywood is set to deliver an exciting week of entertainment with fresh releases! Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, brings thrilling action, while The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, makes its OTT debut after a theatrical run. Whether you crave high-octane action or a suspenseful crime drama, these stories are sure to keep you hooked. So, gather your loved ones, unwind, and enjoy these captivating films for a memorable weekend!

1. Citadel: Honey Bunny

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar

Director: Raj & DK

Release Date: November 7

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff of the Citadel universe, centered on stuntman Bunny (Varun) who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) into a secret spy agency. Initially falling out, they later reunite to protect their daughter, Nadia, from a dangerous past that resurfaces.

This action-packed series, full of espionage, high-stakes drama, and betrayal, follows the duo's journey as elite spies trying to shield their family from peril. It is the second spinoff from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Citadel series, which launched in 2023.

2. Vijay 69

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja

Director: Akshay Roy

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Vijay 69 is a heartwarming film about a 69-year-old man, Vijay, who decides to take on the challenge of competing in a triathlon. With Anupam Kher in the lead, the movie showcases his inspiring journey as he faces various obstacles to fulfill his dream, sending a powerful message that it's never too late to pursue new goals.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Chunky Pandey and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. With a blend of humor and emotion, Vijay 69 promises to be an uplifting ride for audiences.

3. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Star Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

Director: Danish Aslam

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema Premium

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a romantic comedy that blends self-discovery with love, following Zubin (Prateik Babbar), a finance expert, whose marriage proposal is rejected by Shehnaz. In his quest to win her back, Zubin meets Ruby (Sayani Gupta), an intimacy coordinator, who helps him navigate the complexities of love and relationships.

The film explores Zubin’s journey as he learns that love is far more unpredictable than the financial equations he's used to solving.

4. The Buckingham Murders

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu

Director: Hansal Mehta

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The Buckingham Murders is a gripping crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as Detective Jasmeet Bhamra. It follows Jass, a British-Indian detective who, after a personal tragedy, relocates to Buckinghamshire in search of a fresh start. However, her attempt to escape the past is interrupted when she is drawn into the case of a missing 10-year-old boy.

As she investigates the disappearance, she confronts her own emotional turmoil and the complexities of the case. Her journey is a blend of trauma, duty, and determination, making the film a thrilling emotional ride. The film, released theatrically on September 13, is now set to release on OTT, offering a compelling mix of suspense and personal drama.

With Citadel: Honey Bunny bringing fresh excitement and The Buckingham Murders making its OTT debut, this week offers a perfect mix of adventure and gripping mystery for all viewers.

