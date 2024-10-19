Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar calls Munawar Faruqui ‘great guy’; shares experience of working with Bigg Boss 17 winner

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared his experience of working with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. They got the chance to share the screen for the project Star vs. Food Survival Season 2. Hosted by Ranveer Brar, it has an interesting line-up of guests for each episode, including Kartik Aaryan and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranveer Brar shared that he enjoyed knowing Munawar Faruqui. In his words, “I think he is a great guy. The two days I have spent with him, I think he’s been toughened by the circumstances, hardened on the outside, but he’s very sensitive inside, very perceptive. Mujhe bohot achhe lagein hain.”

He also continued saying, “Samjhiye pehle apne ek pyaaz liya, phir pyaaz ko aap plaster of paris mein duboya, phir apne cement mein duboya, phir silicone mein duboya, wo wo hain. Sirf pyaz discover karna nahi hain, silicone, cement, plaster of paris, which is great.”

Talking about Ranveer Brar’s show, each episode will feature a new face in different locations: Kartik Aaryan in Maharashtra’s Western Ghats, Shikhar Dhawan in the Himachal Pradesh, South Indian film superstar Shriya Saran in the foothills of the Himalayas and Munawar Faruqui in the dense jungles of Meghalaya’s Mawsynram. They will have to survive facing different challenges and also prepare mouth-watering dishes from ingredients sourced from nature. It will premiere on October 28 on Discovery channel and air every Monday at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Ranveer Brar is best known as the judge of Masterchef India. He was also recently seen in Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders.

Talking about Munawar Faruqui, he won the reality show Bigg Boss 17 last year. Recently, he released his new single, Dark Circles. Apart from this, he is seen as a mentor alongside Elvish Yadav on Playground. The stand-up comedian will also be making his acting debut in First Copy.

ALSO READ: REPORT: Munawar Faruqui receives threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Bigg Boss 17 winner’s security heightens