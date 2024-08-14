Who is Jasmin Walia? All you want to know about Hardik Pandya’s rumored ladylove after separation from Natasa Stankovic

The rumors of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dating Jasmin Walia have stirred the internet. The British singer and television personality is known for her English, Punjabi and Hindi songs. The speculations come just a month after Hardik and Natasa Stankovic announced their mutual separation on social media. Meanwhile, fans have been intrigued to know about the cricketer’s rumored lady love.

Linkup rumors of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia began when eagle-eyed fans speculated that the duo has been vacationing in Greece. The similarity in their background video and pictures stands as proof; adding fuel to the fire.

She released her first single track in 2016 titled, Dum Dee Dee Dum alongside Zack Knight followed by Girl Like Me. In 2017, she released her third song, Temple, followed by Go Down and Bom Diggy. Interestingly, her track Bom Diggy with Zack Knight was a huge hit, paving her way to Bollywood.

Her popularity in India skyrocketed after it was featured in Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, released in 2018.

Jasmin was born in Essex and began singing at the age of 7. She started off her career as an extra in the British reality show, The Only Way Is Essex, in 2010. She then went on to feature in reality shows like The X Factor, Dinner Date, Desi Rascals (also featured her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick), Casualty, Doctors, and many others.

In addition to this, she also started her YouTube channel in February 2014 and started uploading song covers alongside artists like Zack Knight and Ollie Green Music.

Speaking of her social media presence, Jasmin is quite active on social space and enjoys a huge fandom with over 648k followers on Instagram. She is also followed by Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor among others.

For the unversed, the dating rumors of Jasmin and Hardik began when eagle-eyed fans of the cricketer noticed the duo posing around a swimming pool with the same scenic backdrop. A few days ago, Jasmin shared pictures of herself in a blue bikini while standing by a swimming pool. She also sported a straw hat to shield herself from the bright sun.

