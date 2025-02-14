Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘forever’ Valentine Nick Jonas; drops heartwarming ‘How it started How it’s going’ PICS
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared some heartwarming pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and wished him on the special occasion of Valentine's Day today, February 14, 2025.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the cutest celebrity couples. They delight their fans every time they express their love for each other on social media. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Priyanka shared heartwarming ‘How it started… How it’s going’ pictures with her husband. She also wished her ‘forever’ Valentine.
Today, February 14, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with her husband Nick Jonas. The first one was a cute selfie in which they were seen twinning in white outfits. Their arms were intertwined and PC leaned her head on Nick’s shoulder. It was an old picture from 2018.
The second selfie was a recent one, from the actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet celebration. Donning blue ethnic outfits, Priyanka and Nick recreated the pose from the first photo.
In the caption, PC wrote, “How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine.”
Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day post for Nick Jonas:
Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal's film and calls him ‘chameleon’; wishes to rewatch it already