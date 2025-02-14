Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘forever’ Valentine Nick Jonas; drops heartwarming ‘How it started How it’s going’ PICS

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared some heartwarming pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and wished him on the special occasion of Valentine's Day today, February 14, 2025.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Feb 14, 2025  |  05:24 PM IST |  246
Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘forever’ Valentine Nick Jonas; drops heartwarming ‘How it started How it’s going’ PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the cutest celebrity couples. They delight their fans every time they express their love for each other on social media. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Priyanka shared heartwarming ‘How it started… How it’s going’ pictures with her husband. She also wished her ‘forever’ Valentine.

Today, February 14, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with her husband Nick Jonas. The first one was a cute selfie in which they were seen twinning in white outfits. Their arms were intertwined and PC leaned her head on Nick’s shoulder. It was an old picture from 2018.

The second selfie was a recent one, from the actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet celebration. Donning blue ethnic outfits, Priyanka and Nick recreated the pose from the first photo.

In the caption, PC wrote, “How it started.. How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, Valentine.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day post for Nick Jonas:


Also Read

Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal's film and calls him ‘chameleon’; wishes to rewatch it already

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamo...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles