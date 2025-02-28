Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra recalls Nick Jonas singing for her and addresses couple’s age gap: ‘Dil milne…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a great bond with each other’s families, and it is visible during their gatherings. The actress’ mom, Madhu Chopra, recently expressed her love for her son-in-law and recalled the time he sang for her. She also addressed Priyanka and Nick’s age difference, saying only the union of hearts mattered.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra was asked how she liked Nick Jonas. In response, she said that she loved him.

On being further questioned about her feelings when Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with Nick started getting serious, Madhu Chopra shared that she didn’t know him well then as she hadn’t met him. She revealed that after meeting him, they had long and nice conversations with each other.

She shared that Nick even sang a beautiful song for her. “He just composed one new song. He had written it for Priyanka, and he sang it very often after that,” she said. Praising her son-in-law, Chopra mentioned that he was very confident and comfortable in his skin.

When asked if she ever had a problem with the age difference between Priyanka and Nick, Madhu Chopra stated that she didn’t feel that way at all. She shared that she had a friend who was 15 years older than her husband, and they have been happily married for around 35 years.

Advertisement

She said, “Age is just a number in people's heads who want to make an issue out of it. Dil milne chahiye, dimag milne chahiye (Hearts should meet, minds should meet).”

It was a celebratory time for the Chopra family in February 2025 as Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was present for the festivities with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Nick’s parents were also in attendance. The singer even performed at the sangeet ceremony while PC set the dance floor on fire. They shared some heartwarming glimpses with their loved ones on Instagram.

The couple is now back in New York and recently enjoyed a trip to the theater.