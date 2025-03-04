Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan twin in white as they attend Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark’s wedding reception; see PICS

Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Niyati Kanakia. The wedding reception was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Inside pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have now surfaced on the internet. The couple was seen twinning in white ethnic outfits.

On March 3, 2025, a spiritual leader from Iskcon shared pictures with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding reception. The Bollywood couple was seen interacting with the leader in the photos. In one picture, Abhishek was seen with his hands folded while Aishwarya looked on with a smile. The Dhoom actor wore a white sherwani and his wife looked stunning in a white anarkali suit with a golden design.

The caption read, “Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls, Abhishek Bachchan @bachchan and Aishwarya Rai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. May Krishna’s mercy always be with them!”

It continued, “Also invited them to Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, the upcoming world's tallest temple, @vcmvrindavan, to seek the blessings of Shri Shri Radha Vrindavan Chandra ji.”

Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pictures!

A fan also shared the pictures on their social media account and expressed their excitement at seeing Aishwarya at an event. The caption said, “After what felt like forever, we finally get a glimpse of our queen! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb was spotted at Gowariker Wedding Reception with Abhishek, and her timeless charm reminds us why we fell in love with her in the first place.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in the 2008 historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Abhishek Bachchan starred in the director’s 2010 film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey with Deepika Padukone.

The grand wedding reception of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Vidya Balan, and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his dance drama Be Happy. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Aishwarya Rai’s next project.