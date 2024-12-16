Zakir Hussain is ‘very much alive’ but in very critical condition, confirms his sister Khurshid Aulia amid reports of his demise

Trigger warning: This article mentions death.

The world mourned the passing away of legendary table player Ustad Zakir Hussain when news of his death spread like wildfire. But according to his sister, Khurshid Aulia, this piece of information holds no truth and is factually incorrect. While talking to a publication, she confirmed that her brother is very much alive, but he is in very critical condition.

After social media started mourning the passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the sister of the greatest musician, spoke to Mid-Day and confirmed that the news of his death is false. She told the publication on Sunday, December 15, 2024, “He is very much alive, but he is in very, very critical condition.”

She further informed that Hussain’s wife, Antonia Minnecola, has expressed that in case something happens to him or he passes away, she will release an official statement for the same. But until he is breathing and receiving treatment, they won’t say anything.

Further on, Aulia, on behalf of Hussain’s family, requested people to pray for him in this difficult time because “he is a star of the world and a genius. He is my brother,” she exclaimed with a heavy heart. On Sunday, Hussain’s friend and flutist Rakesh Chaurasia told PTI that the 73-year-old Indian musician has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is receiving treatment for a heart-related problem.

Advertisement

“He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last week. He is unwell and admitted to the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation,” Chaurasia shared. Born to tabla maestro Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum in Mahim, Mumbai, Zakir Hussain is not just an ace musician but also a composer, percussionist, music producer, and film actor.

Hussain started his journey into the music world at a very young age and eventually became one of the greatest tabla players of all time. Hussain received three awards on February 4, 2024, at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, along with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

ALSO READ: 7 Famous musicians of India who have made lasting impact; From Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustaad Zakir Hussain to A.R Rahman