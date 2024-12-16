Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From winning 3 Grammy Awards in a night to being invited by Barack Obama; 5 unknown facts about him

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, the world lost a musical legend. Ustad Zakir Hussain, the revered tabla virtuoso, passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco after a battle with heart-related health issues. Known for his unmatched talent and groundbreaking contributions to world music, his legacy continues to inspire. Here are 5 lesser-known facts about this musical genius that will forever change how you remember him.

1. Zakir Hussain, born into a legacy of musical genius, is the son of Ustad Alla Rakha, the legendary tabla maestro and collaborator of sitar icon Ravi Shankar. Under his father’s tutelage, he began learning percussion at the age of three, starting with the pakhawaj.

By seven, he had performed his first concert, and by 11, he was touring internationally, captivating audiences with his extraordinary talent and paving his way to global acclaim while honoring and expanding his father’s legacy.

2. Zakir achieved a historic milestone as the first Indian musician ever invited to the White House by former U.S. President Barack Obama. His invitation was for the prestigious All-Star Global Concert, a testament to his global influence and the recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the world of music.

3. The renowned tabla maestro made history as the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in a single night, showcasing his unmatched talent and global acclaim. His incredible achievements also include becoming the youngest percussionist to receive the Padma Shri in 1988, one of India's highest civilian honors, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

4. Zakir Hussain has been a trailblazer in the global music scene, collaborating with renowned artists to create groundbreaking work. He was a member of the rhythm ensemble Planet Drum, alongside Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju, and Giovanni Hidalgo.

In the 1970s, he co-founded the iconic band Shakti with guitarist John McLaughlin, blending Indian classical music with jazz to establish a new frontier in the world music genre, inspiring generations of musicians.

5. Pandit Ravi Shankar, a legendary figure in Indian classical music, played a pivotal role in shaping Zakir's career. Recognizing his exceptional talent and expertise, Shankar recommended Hussain for a music teacher’s position at the University of Washington in Seattle, USA. This opportunity not only helped Zakir broaden his horizons as a musician but also allowed him to share his knowledge of Indian percussion with a global audience.

Zakir Hussain may have left us, but his influence is immortal. These 5 incredible facts only scratch the surface of his monumental legacy. His passion, innovation, and impact on music will remain a beacon for artists and fans alike, ensuring his rhythm continues to echo through time.

