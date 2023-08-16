Poll: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SNSD's YoonA, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, more; Pick your favorite K-pop girl group visual

K-pop girl group idols like BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SNSD's YoonA, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and many more are known for their gorgeous looks and perfect visuals. We bring you an exciting poll to see who is your favorite female visual in K-pop groups.

K-pop girl group visual

Jisoo, the eldest member of BLACKPINK is known for her deep vocals and striking visuals alongside the Japanese member Sana from TWICE, and Red Velvet's Irene are popular for their looks in the 3rd Generation of K-pop. While SNSD's YoonA, who recently appeared in the K-drama King the Land, is dubbed as Yoonphrodite for her goddess-like beauty. Yuna, the maknae of ITZY, and Sullyoon from NMIXX, the two labelmates are famous for their beauty since their debut days. The ex-IZ*ONE member who is currently in the K-pop group IVE and Japanese singer Kazuha from LE SSERAFIM also have amazing visuals which are loved by fans worldwide.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

