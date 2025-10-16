Box Office: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama nets Rs. 4.25 crore in 4th week, cume reaches Rs. 111 crore

Jolly LLB 3 collected Rs. 4.25 crore in its 4th week, with Rs. 30 lakh coming on its 4th Thursday. It witnessed a drop of 40 percent from the previous week. The running total of Jolly LLB 3 now stands at Rs. 110.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie has four more days left at the cinemas. Till then, it should add Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally, taking its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 112-113 crore net. This will mark its theatrical end as the movie will leave the cinemas with the arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on October 21.

This is neither a good nor a bad figure, as at one point it looked like the movie would wrap its theatrical run under the Rs. 100 crore mark. However, it saw a good hold from the second weekend onwards. It kept on gaining traction at low levels despite the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Backed by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 will end up being an average affair at the box office. Though, it's not what one expects from a franchise film, it has performed better than Akshay Kumar's previous releases- Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force.

The major challenge for such mid-scale movies is the audience shift. Viewers are choosing streaming platforms over the traditional theatrical experience. There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait for it for the films that lack anticipation. Jolly LLB 3 managed to get appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audience to wait.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Net) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore 4th Monday Rs. 30 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 110.75 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

