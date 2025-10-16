Kantara (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Week: Rishab Shetty's film makes Rs. 51 crore, cume nears Rs. 155 crore
The Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has an open run of 4 days until Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hits cinemas. By then, it should aim to reach the Rs 175 crore mark in Hindi.
Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 51.50 crore in its second week, following an opening week of Rs 101.75 crore net in Hindi. The movie witnessed a drop of roughly 40 percent from the previous week, which is a very good hold. It sustained well on the weekdays, with an estimated Rs 3.50 crore coming on its second Thursday, dropping by 5 percent over Wednesday. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 reached Rs. 153.75 crore net at the Hindi box office in 15 days of its theatrical run.
The Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to witness a good growth in the third weekend. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are releasing on Tuesday, October 21. With four days still in hand for open run, Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to take its cume to Rs. 175 crore net mark, crossing the lifetime earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and War 2 in Hindi.
On its opening day, it seemed like the movie would wrap under the Rs 150 crore mark. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays, all thanks to its positive-talk. Depending on how it performs post the Diwali period, the divine saga will go over or under Rs. 200 crore net. For now, the movie is very much on the track to clock double century. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.
A section of trade was expecting Kantara: Chapter 1 to perform like other breakout sequels from South India, like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2. However, it didn't happen. Nevertheless, whatever the Rishab Shetty-directed has achieved so far is outstanding, considering a period drama rooted in regional folklore with no star value and minimal marketing in North India.
Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:
|
Day
|
Net Hindi
|
Week One (8 days)
|
Rs. 101.75 cr.
|
2nd Friday
|
Rs. 6.75 cr.
|
2nd Saturday
|
Rs. 13.75 cr.
|
2nd Sunday
|
Rs. 13.75 cr.
|
2nd Monday
|
Rs. 4.00 cr.
|
2nd Tuesday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|
2nd Wednesday
|
Rs. 3.75 cr.
|
2nd Thursday
|
Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.)
|
Total
|
Rs. 153.75 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Highest Grossing Film of All Time in Karnataka