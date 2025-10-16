Kantara (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Week: Rishab Shetty's film makes Rs. 51 crore, cume nears Rs. 155 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 51.50 crore in its second week, following an opening week of Rs 101.75 crore net in Hindi. The movie witnessed a drop of roughly 40 percent from the previous week, which is a very good hold. It sustained well on the weekdays, with an estimated Rs 3.50 crore coming on its second Thursday, dropping by 5 percent over Wednesday. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 reached Rs. 153.75 crore net at the Hindi box office in 15 days of its theatrical run.

The Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to witness a good growth in the third weekend. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are releasing on Tuesday, October 21. With four days still in hand for open run, Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to take its cume to Rs. 175 crore net mark, crossing the lifetime earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and War 2 in Hindi.

On its opening day, it seemed like the movie would wrap under the Rs 150 crore mark. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays, all thanks to its positive-talk. Depending on how it performs post the Diwali period, the divine saga will go over or under Rs. 200 crore net. For now, the movie is very much on the track to clock double century. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.

A section of trade was expecting Kantara: Chapter 1 to perform like other breakout sequels from South India, like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2. However, it didn't happen. Nevertheless, whatever the Rishab Shetty-directed has achieved so far is outstanding, considering a period drama rooted in regional folklore with no star value and minimal marketing in North India.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Hindi Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 153.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

