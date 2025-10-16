Archana Kavi gets married to Rick Varghese 4 years after divorce, reveals why her new husband's 'actions' are so special

Malayalam actress Archana Kavi took the internet by storm when she announced her marriage to boyfriend Rick Varghese. The actress tied the knot on October 16, 2025, in a ceremony held at a church.

Her friend and TV host Dhanya Varma shared the wedding photo on Instagram.

Archana Kavi marries Rick Varghese 4 years after divorce from Abish Mathew

Archana Kavi was seen wearing a traditional saree, while her husband, Rick Varghese, opted for a classic ethnic look. Recently, the actress spoke about her husband and revealed that they met through a dating app.

See the wedding photos here:

In an interview with Dhanya Varma, Archana revealed, “I met him on a dating app while my home was being constructed in Kannur. I was on the app just to pass the time and had no intention of dating. But with him, right from the beginning, we were discussing big things. It felt as though some other force had brought us together.”

She continued, “I shared everything with him, including my traumas. This was a strategy I used to follow. I know it's not ideal, but I used to tell the person I was dating all my bad habits. I wanted to see if they could handle the nonsense I was bringing into the relationship.”

Archana also spoke about the importance of emotional understanding in a relationship, saying that nowadays, people often don't recognize the significance of mental health. She explained that while many might say such issues are normal and promise to support their partners during breakdowns, most end up walking away when truly faced with the situation.

The actress concluded, "However, with Rick, his words and actions genuinely aligned, and that was what made him different."

Who is Archana Kavi?

For those unaware, Archana Kavi is an actress, YouTuber, and TV host who has primarily worked in the Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in 2009 with the acclaimed film Neelathaamara.

Over the years, she appeared in several notable films, including Pattam Pole, Abhiyum Njanum, and made her debut in Tamil and Telugu cinema with Aravaan and Backbench Student, respectively.

In 2016, Archana married stand-up comedian Abish Mathew, but the couple divorced in 2021. Most recently, she appeared in a pivotal role in Tovino Thomas' film Identity.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Recommendations: 7 Prithviraj Sukumaran films that you must watch at least once on OTT