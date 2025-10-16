Thanal OTT release: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil action thriller online

Thanal, starring Atharvaa Murali in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 12, 2025. After its theatrical run, the film is now all set to make its OTT debut. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Thanal

Thanal is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, and it will begin streaming from October 17, 2025. The announcement was made by the film's cinematographer, Sakthi Saravanan, via his social media handle.

Sharing the update, he penned, “The blockbuster thriller #Thanal is all set to stream on @PrimeVideoIN from Oct 17.”

Here’s the update:

Official trailer and plot of Thanal

Thanal follows the story of a former army man seeking revenge against police officers who killed a gang of bank robbers in a 2016 encounter, which also included his brother.

On his first night on duty, a rookie police recruit finds himself caught in the middle of this vendetta and uncovers a multi-bank heist orchestrated by the vengeful outsider. The film tracks the recruit's journey as he navigates this perilous situation, attempting to stop the antagonist while also grappling with the collateral damage, including a woman named Anu, who is taken as leverage.

Whether the rookie manages to save the day forms the crux of the narrative.

Cast and crew of Thanal

Thanal stars Atharvaa Murali in the lead role, with Lavanya Tripathi and Ashwin Kakumanu as co-leads. The film features an ensemble cast including Shah Ra, Barani, Dileepan, Selva, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Notably, the movie marks Ashwin Kakumanu's first appearance as an antagonist.

Written and directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film features music and background scores by Justin Prabhakaran. With Sakthi Saravanan handling cinematography and Kalaivannan serving as editor, Thanal was received with mixed-to-negative reviews upon its theatrical release.

Atharvaa Murali’s upcoming film

Atharvaa Murali is currently filming for the period political drama Parasakthi, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on true events that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965.

With Sreeleela playing the female lead, the film is slated for a January 14, 2026 release, coinciding with Pongal.

