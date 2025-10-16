Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 2nd Week: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film adds Rs. 1 crore on Day 15, nears theatrical end

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari remained flat on its second Thursday and added Rs. 1 crore to the tally, taking the second week cume to Rs. 13.60 crore net. The drop from the previous week is around 55 percent, which is not bad, but the problem is that it is coming from a low base. The total cume of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari reached Rs. 53.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has four more days for an open run. The movie will be nearing Rs. 60 crore at the time ofthe arrival of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. That will be the end of its run at the box office, as the movie is expected to leave the cinemas with the Diwali 2025 releases.

At one point, it looked like the movie would settle under Rs. 50 crore mark, considering its average reception among the audience. However, the Buy-One-Get-One offers on weekdays and the holiday period helped it to fuel some life. Though it will not be able to rule out its box office verdict, which is a Flop.

The genre and mid-scale films are struggling in general in the post-pandemic times. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. However, there have been some films that got positive appreciation and sailed through, but even they aren’t earning as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers should escalate the 8-week window to somewhere between 6 months to revive the genre.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 53.85 cr.

