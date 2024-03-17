Queen of Tears writer Park Ji Eun under fire for plagiarism allegations again after Crash Landing on You fiasco

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and since has received a lot of love and sttention globaly due to its unconventional plot and cast starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. The drama achieved its highest viewership ratings for the third episode on Saturday. Nitizens dug up the writer's past once more and discussed her past scandals.

Netizens shed light on Queen on Tears writer Kim Ji Eun's past scandals

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun is written by Park Ji Eun. The scriptwriter is known for writing hits like My Love from the Star, The Producers, Legend of the Blue Sea and Crash Landing on You. These dramas are global hits and favourites of K-drama fans. As Queen of Tears rose to popularity, netizens started discourse around the writer's previous works which were accused of plagiarism.

The 2013 drama My Love From Another Star was said to be too similar in certain sequences to the 2008 American TV series New Amsterdam. Moreover, web novel Seolhee author Kang Kyung Ok sued the scriptwriter for allegedly plagiarizing eight major settings. The writers later came to an agreement and the charges were dropped.

Advertisement

The writer was under fire once more for Crash Landing On You as an apprintice writer claimed that they had written the plot for a contest and that their idea was stolen by Park Eun Jin. The scriptwriter sued the apprentice. The apprentice earned sympathy as they revealed that they tried taking their life due to the heardship of the legal battle.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due so an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Slump’s Park Hyung Sik on best gift from Park Shin Hye and if he’d hold fan meeting in India