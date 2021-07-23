14 Phere Movie Review: Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda’s not so unusual love story is a pleasant watch

Movie Name: 14 Phere

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan

Director: Devanshu Singh

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

A boy and a girl fall in love, however, they face roadblocks when it comes to marriage as both belong to different castes, and the parents are unwilling to accept the match. Now this storyline isn’t something that we haven’t heard or seen before, whether it was in Mani Ratnam’s 1995 film Bombay, in Nagraj Manjule’s 2016 Marathi film - Sairat, and in many other films that have been made over the years around the same subject. The basic premise of director Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere is also no different, however, what separates it from the rest is the treatment.

Vikrant Massey’s Sanjay and Kriti Kharbanda’s Aditi meet in college, fall in love, get placed in the same office after graduation, and even start living together. Everything is hunky-dory, until the day Sanjay is called back home with an intention to get him married. Thankfully, he raises an objection but with a lie, and what happens after that is for you to see in the film. The filmmaker has attempted to convey a message on the caste system in India, and the interesting part about it is that it's not on your face.

Humour has been used as a major tool throughout the narrative, and while it works in some places, it also falls flat on certain other occasions - especially in the climax. Also, the means through which Sanjay and Aditi convince their parents to let them marry is not entirely believable, however, it’s entertaining so you won’t really mind it. Manan Sagar’s crisp editing also saves the film from becoming an unnecessary long watch, while Vikrant Massey’s effortless performance keeps you hooked through the film’s approx 1 hour 51 minutes run.

Kriti Kharbanda has also given a pleasant performance, especially in the part where her character meets and bonds with Vikrant’s onscreen mother Sarla (played by Yamini Das) for the first time. Her eyes do most of the talking here. However, in the scenes with Vikrant, the latter does overshadow her performance. Furthermore, it looked like Gauahar Khan was having a blast playing Zubina aka ‘Delhi ki Meryl Streep’. She does go over the top at some points, but more or less keeps the humour quotient high throughout the film. This movie required a strong supporting cast, and everyone right from Jameel Khan and Vineet Kumar to Yamini Das, played their parts to the T. Songs are easily forgettable, and none of them really stand out.

14 Phere does has its share of flaws, but overall it makes for pleasant viewing. A one-time watch is a rather apt description for this social comedy-drama.

