Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Preview: Kartik Aaryan starrer runtime, screen count & opening day prediction

The Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fronted by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu hits the big screen this Friday. The movie is carrying reasonable buzz among the audience and as per early trends is poised to take a good start at the box office. It has been certified UA by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 143 minutes aka. 2 hour and 2.23 minute.

According to producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the horror comedy is set for a release on 2800 to 3000 screens in India. Their idea is to go conversative on the showcasing front by creating a demand among the audience rather than going over the board with excessive show count. The advances have opened across the board and the response is encouraging. The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have sold over 30,000 tickets by Wednesday noon with a gross of Rs 69,00,000. This is a very good figure and we expect the film to sell around 1 lakh tickets by Thursday night.

The trailer has spiked excitement among the target audience suggesting wholesome entertainment and the title track has continued to be relevant for the audience even today. The marketing campaign has also been sustained with the entire team taking extra efforts to bring back audience to the cinema halls. These factors have come together to spike anticipation in the audience. With this response to the advances, an opening day in the double-digit range is on cards for this horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a big brand today and the nostalgia factor is definitely working among the audience. The nostalgia backed up with a hit song and good trailer for the TG will get the film an opening and it's on the content from thereon to help the film trend in longer run.

There was a hesitation in the industry around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 initially, but there has been a transition in the thought process ever since the advances opened on Saturday, as there was some movement in the ticket sales six days prior to the film release. In depressing times, a double digit opening for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will bring in some cheers and fuel in some hopes for the producers of mid-sized films. Of course, the single genre cinema will have it tough at the box office, but exciting content in the mid-sized space will draw the audience if the team gets their packaging right.

The next in line for this midsized space is the Raj Mehta directed, Jug Jugg Jeeyo fronted by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. If the team gets their trailer right, it can well be the mid-sized film that draws audiences to the multiplexes. While BB 2 is in the mass family space, JJJ seems to be a film that will cater to the cinema going family audience across the country. It's all wait and watch.

