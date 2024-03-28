Final Advance Booking: Crew sells impressive 60000 tickets in top chains; Godzilla x Kong set for a good start

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu saw an excellent pace on the last day of advance bookings in India. The movie looked to be selling around 40000 tickets in national chains till the day of release but it has sold 60000 tickets which is pretty impressive. This kind of advance, coupled with the fact that the movie will be getting the customary Good Friday boost, sets Crew up for a double digit start, optimistically.

Crew Sells An Impressive 60000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day At End Of Advances

All that Crew now requires is a good word of mouth and if it manages that, we may see the year's third Rs 100 crore nett India grosser from Bollywood after Fighter and Shaitaan. Not just in India but the film's concept and style also appeals to the NRIs so one can expect very good collections internationally too. Everything so far has gone in the film's favour and if it gets the audience's love too, a super-hit is surely on the way.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Sells 85000 Tickets In National Chains In Advance

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has sold a good 85000 tickets in national chains for the opening day. Since Hollywood films don't have very good spot sales, the opening at the moment looks to be in the range of Rs 10-11 crores. Both Crew and Godzilla x Kong are tracking to collect over Rs 20 crores between them on Good Friday and a weekend of Rs 70 crores for the new releases finally seems to be a possibility. The holdover releases should also be cumulatively collecting Rs 10 crores between them over the weekend if not more.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer of Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

About Crew

Crew follows the life of three hard-working flight-attendants essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, who haven't been paid their salary in months. Their destinies lead them to some unwarranted situations. Soon, they find themselves caught in a web of lies.

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Crew And Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire release in theatres on the 29th of March, 2024. The tickets for both films can be booked from the ticket counters or from online ticketing applications.

Which movie are you watching in theatres this weekend?

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire is set to take a double-digit opening at Indian Box Office

Pinkvilla Predicts: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew ready to pleasantly surprise at the box office