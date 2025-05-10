Box Office: Karate Kid Legends set to close May with USD 40 million launch

Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends is shaping up to be a solid summer bet, as early forecasts place its domestic weekend haul between USD 35 and 45 million. Positioned strategically by the studio at the end of May, the film arrives shortly after the final season of Cobra Kai concludes on Netflix, timing that could pay off thanks to the franchise’s broad cross-generational appeal.

Originally slated for a June 2024 release, the movie’s schedule was disrupted by the Hollywood labor strikes of the previous year. After a temporary December slot, which was later handed to Kraven the Hunter, Sony shifted the release of Karate Kid: Legends to May 30, aligning it with a quieter, family-targeted release window. Sony misfired with Kraven the Hunter as the film floundered at the domestic box office, barely clearing USD 25 million. Industry experts believe Karate Kid: Legends could exceed that figure in its opening frame alone.

The film brings together the Karate Kid universe like never before, merging characters and storylines from the original title, the 2010 reboot, and the popular Cobra Kai series. Ralph Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso alongside Jackie Chan, reprising his turn as Mr. Han. Joining them is franchise newcomer Ben Wang, who plays a new lead navigating martial arts in a modern setting. The cast also includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, Legends picks up three years after the events of Cobra Kai and follows a fresh-faced student who rediscovers martial arts and enters a high-stakes tournament. The film marks a new era for the franchise, blending nostalgia with contemporary themes and a new flock of talents.

Karate Kid: Legends also benefits from a less crowded release window. Its main box office competition includes Memorial Day holdovers such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Lilo & Stitch, and A24’s Friendship. With no other family-friendly wide release until mid-June, Legends is expected to dominate that demographic for at least two weeks.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and released through Sony Pictures Releasing, Karate Kid: Legends officially hits theaters in North America on the aforementioned date. Early buzz, franchise loyalty, and skillful scheduling may have locked it as a success story, one of the breakout performers of the 2025 sunny season.

