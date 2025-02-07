Loveyapa Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before heading out to watch Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-led rom-com

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s highly anticipated movie Loveyapa has hit the screens. With the audience excitedly waiting, looking out for the shows, and buying the tickets, the netizens who already grabbed the opportunity to catch the film on the first day itself have dropped their opinions on their Twitter (now X) accounts.

Watching Junaid in a completely different character from what he played in the Netflix movie, Maharaj, the fans were impressed with the actor’s versatility. Moreover, Khushi comes in as a confident one on the screens, following her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies.

Addressing the film, one of the viewers revealed that it was a fresh take on the Gen-Z lovestories. They penned, “LOVEYAPA: A Romcom that attempts to explore modern relationships & has its heart in the right place but feels underwhelming due to the odd pairing & below par performances of the lead actors. Humour works well along with the supporting cast aiding this Love Ka Siyappa!”

Another user went on to claim that the film came out to be better than what they had expected. They revealed, “I was hooked from start to ending. Performance were so so, but the screenplay and story was nice.”

A netizen who watched the movie claimed that the plot managed to make him “smile, laugh, and cry” making it worth the watch. A moviegoer shared that the performances by the lead actors is easy on the eyes and fun to watch.

They stated, “Good one time watch #JunaidKhan acting is good as per his character in the movie. Surprisingly liked #KhushiKapoor too she can go really ahead if improved ahead. “

Meanwhile, other users wrote on their social media platform, that Loveyapa brings a “unique concept” to the table, with a fresh pairing and good performances.

Loveyapa is the story about two people in a relationship who, before taking any further steps, go on to swap their phones. What they find on each other's devices, make them question if they wish to stay with each other or break it off.

The movie marks second screen appearances for both, Junaid Khan, as well as Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is available to watch in theaters near you.