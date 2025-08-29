Param Sundari Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com has its moments, but flat story and bland screenplay play spoilsport

Plot

Param Sachdev (Sidharth Malhotra) is a charming man from Delhi with a bunch of unsuccessful businesses to his credit. He dreams of revolutionizing love through a dating app. He is convinced that AI can find perfect matches, and lead one to their soulmate. But he faces skepticism from his millionaire father (Sanjay Kapoor). His father challenges him to find his soulmate in just 10 days to secure a Rs 5 crore investment. The app points Param to Thekkepattu 'Sundari' Damodaram Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), a spirited woman from Kerala, who runs a guesthouse.

Param and his friend Jaggi (Manjot Singh), jet off to Kerala, to test their app. The prominent cultural differences between Param and Sundari make it seem like an impossible match. Winning Sundari’s heart becomes even tougher for Param when Sundari's childhood friend and love interest Venugopal (Siddhartha Shankar) enters the mix, as a prospective life partner for her. Can Param win Sundari over, to get his father to invest in his app? Does Sundari find out about Param staging their love story? Watch Param Sundari to find all this out.

What Works for Param Sundari

Param Sundari shines in its vibrant presentation. The songs, especially Pardesiya and Danger, are catchy and beautifully woven into the narrative. The cinematography is impressive. The lush greenery and serene waters make every frame a visual treat. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor look beautiful together. A few breezy scenes, particularly in the first half, bring light-hearted fun. Manjot Singh effortlessly brings the comic relief in the film. The film’s attempt to revive the classic rom-com vibe that Bollywood is known for, is well-intentioned.

What Doesn’t Work for Param Sundari

Despite its charm, Param Sundari stumbles with a bland and basic plot. The North-meets-South trope feels overdone, leaning heavily on clichés like cultural stereotypes and predictable misunderstandings. The misrepresentation of the different cultures, often feels jarring.

The story lacks fresh conflict. The screenplay lacks spunk and spark that's needed to elevate the narrative. Familiar rom-com beats are recycled without adding depth. While the first half is somewhat breezy though hollow, the post-interval portions drag. The climax neither surprises you, nor it stirs you.

Watch the Param Sundari Trailer

Performances in Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra, as Param, brings his signature charisma and good looks, effortlessly embodying the Delhi boy charm. However, his performance lacks depth. Janhvi Kapoor, as Sundari, is decent. She shines in lighter moments. Also, she looks stunning in elegant sarees. Manjot Singh, as Jaggi, steals the show with his comic timing, delivering laughs that keep the film afloat.

Sanjay Kapoor as Param's father, is underutilised. Child actor Inayat Verma adds a youthful spark. Other supporting actors, like Renji Panicker and Siddhartha Shankar, do well with their roles, adding some sincerity to the film.

Final Verdict of Param Sundari

Param Sundari is a body beautiful without a soul. It’s a visually appealing rom-com with catchy songs, stunning locations, and a charming lead pair, but it falls short due to a bland screenplay and lack of fresh conflict. The clichés and stereotypical portrayals, combined with a dragging second half, make it a strictly decent watch.

Param Sundari plays in theatres now.

