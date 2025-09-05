Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh’s cat-and-mouse chase is a gripping watch

Plot

Inspector Zende (Jhende), inspired by true events, follows the relentless pursuit of dreaded criminal Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), by Mumbai’s iconic cop Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee). The story traces Zende’s real-life encounters with the notorious criminal (inspired by Charles Sobhraj), first in 1971, and later in 1986, when Zende tracked him down in Goa after his infamous Tihar jail escape.

What makes the film stand out is its old-school charm. Instead of relying on technology and gadgets, Zende’s instincts and street-smart approach drive the story, blending crime, nostalgia, and a dash of humor.

What Works

Debut director Chinmay D. Mandlekar deserves full credit for recreating the Mumbai of yesteryears with authenticity. From gritty lanes to retro aesthetics, the film captures the city’s essence beautifully. What’s refreshing is how it avoids the usual larger-than-life cop tropes. Bajpayee’s Zende isn’t shouting slogans or basking in glory, his heroism lies in his humility and grounded approach.

The mix of suspense and lighthearted moments keeps the narrative engaging. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, Inspector Zende feels less like a typical crime drama and more like a smartly written thriller that celebrates sharp instincts.

What Doesn’t Work

While the film holds your attention, tighter editing could have made it sharper. A deeper look into Carl Bhojraj’s psyche or his transformation into the infamous ‘swimsuit killer’ would’ve added more menace to the character.

A still from the film:

Performances

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a masterclass in restraint, portraying Zende with grit, intelligence, and understated power.

Jim Sarbh is brilliant as Carl Bhojraj, charming yet chilling, and effortlessly menacing.

Girija Oak, as Zende’s wife, adds emotional depth. Her performance as a woman torn between fear and pride is both heartfelt and relatable.

Sachin Khedekar lends authority and gravitas as the Mumbai Police DGP.

Bhalchandra Kadam and Harish Dudhade shine in supporting roles, leaving a strong impression.

Final Verdict

With powerful performances, a nostalgic yet thrilling setting, and confident direction, Inspector Zende emerges as one of the most refreshing crime dramas in recent times. If you enjoy true-crime thrillers, retro-style films, or intense cat-and-mouse stories, this one is a must-watch on Netflix, streaming from September 5, 2025.

