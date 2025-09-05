The Conjuring 4 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 is like Vaastav, says Sanjay Dutt EXCLUSIVE: Love & War heads to Italy EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 in the making with John EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update

Inspector Zende Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh’s cat-and-mouse chase is a gripping watch

Planning to watch Inspector Zende this weekend? Here’s our review to help you decide.

Gayatri Nirmal
Written by Gayatri Nirmal , Journalist
Updated on Sep 05, 2025 | 02:03 PM IST | 20K
Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Inspector Zende
Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in a still from Inspector Zende. (Picture Courtesy: Netflix India)

Name: Inspector Zende

Director: Chinmay D. Mandlekar

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Girija Oak, Harish Dudhade

Writer: Chinmay D. Mandlekar

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot
Inspector Zende (Jhende), inspired by true events, follows the relentless pursuit of dreaded criminal Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), by Mumbai’s iconic cop Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee). The story traces Zende’s real-life encounters with the notorious criminal (inspired by Charles Sobhraj), first in 1971, and later in 1986, when Zende tracked him down in Goa after his infamous Tihar jail escape.

What makes the film stand out is its old-school charm. Instead of relying on technology and gadgets, Zende’s instincts and street-smart approach drive the story, blending crime, nostalgia, and a dash of humor.

What Works

Debut director Chinmay D. Mandlekar deserves full credit for recreating the Mumbai of yesteryears with authenticity. From gritty lanes to retro aesthetics, the film captures the city’s essence beautifully. What’s refreshing is how it avoids the usual larger-than-life cop tropes. Bajpayee’s Zende isn’t shouting slogans or basking in glory, his heroism lies in his humility and grounded approach.

The mix of suspense and lighthearted moments keeps the narrative engaging. Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, Inspector Zende feels less like a typical crime drama and more like a smartly written thriller that celebrates sharp instincts.

What Doesn’t Work

While the film holds your attention, tighter editing could have made it sharper. A deeper look into Carl Bhojraj’s psyche or his transformation into the infamous ‘swimsuit killer’ would’ve added more menace to the character.

A still from the film:

Manoj Bajpayee and Harish Dudhade in a still from Inspector Zende. (Photo Courtesy: Netflix India)

Performances

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a masterclass in restraint, portraying Zende with grit, intelligence, and understated power.

Jim Sarbh is brilliant as Carl Bhojraj, charming yet chilling, and effortlessly menacing.

Girija Oak, as Zende’s wife, adds emotional depth. Her performance as a woman torn between fear and pride is both heartfelt and relatable.

Sachin Khedekar lends authority and gravitas as the Mumbai Police DGP.

Bhalchandra Kadam and Harish Dudhade shine in supporting roles, leaving a strong impression.

Final Verdict

With powerful performances, a nostalgic yet thrilling setting, and confident direction, Inspector Zende emerges as one of the most refreshing crime dramas in recent times. If you enjoy true-crime thrillers, retro-style films, or intense cat-and-mouse stories, this one is a must-watch on Netflix, streaming from September 5, 2025.

