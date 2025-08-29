Param Sundari Twitter Review: Is Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer HIT or FLOP? Audience verdict out

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari has released today in theaters, August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Kerala. Amidst much hype and city-to-city promotions, the film is out for the audience.

If you’re planning to watch it in theaters, check out what the audience has to say about the film directed by Tushar Jalota.

11 Tweets about Param Sundari

A user on X wrote, “Param Sundari is a decent watch. You know those films that just work because the leads can’t take their eyes off each other? Param Sundari falls exactly into that space. Biggest strength of this film is Music.”

Another tweeted, “Param Sundari (2025) is a fun, predictable rom-com with sparkling Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor chemistry, catchy songs and stunning Kerala visuals. It’s light-hearted but lacks depth dragging slightly in the second half Perfect for a feel-good watch, not groundbreaking.”

Additionally, a netizen said, “Param Sundari had me locked in from scene 1 omg. the way they balanced south indian culture + bollywood masala i loved how the jokes kept breaking the romance tension, felt so real & relatable. legit wanna rewatch.”

While another explained, “ok hear me out Param Sundari is NOT just a movie it’s an experience. the visuals are mad pretty like south india repped so well, from food to temples to clothes.”

Param Sundari audience review:

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari tells the story of Param (played by Sidharth), a Delhi-based rich guy who enjoys investing his father’s money in startups. Among his many endeavors, he stumbles upon an app called Soulmates, which uses advanced technology to find a person’s perfect match.

As Param uses the app for himself, it points him towards Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a Malayali homestay owner based in Kochi. Param then travels to find his perfect match, only for cultural differences to clash and chaos to erupt.

Whether Param and Sundari defy the ordinary and unite in love forms the crux of the story.

Param Sundari also features actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Inayat Verma, and many more in key roles. The romantic comedy, helmed by Tushar Jalota, backed by Dinesh Vijan and music composed by Sachin-Jigar.

