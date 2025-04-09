Is Chunky Panday trying to find a groom for daughter Ananya Panday? Watch Celebrity MasterChef PROMO

Celebrity MasterChef is turning up the heat with a thrilling triple-challenge episode that puts contestants to the ultimate test. Bringing spice and sass to the kitchen is none other than Chunky Panday, who steps in as a guest on the show. With his signature humor, Chunky keeps the mood light as he jokes with the judges and contestants. His interesting question about finding a boy leaves everyone in surprise. He then clarifies that he is finding a boy for his restaurant and not for Aanaya Panday.

Chunky Panday even cheekily steals ingredients and utensils from the MasterChef pantry for his upcoming eatery. In one hilarious moment, he sneaks over to Faisal Shaikh’s station while Faisu is busy cooking.

Farah and Chunky can’t help but pull his leg as he says, "Aaj kal main ladka dhund raha hu (I'm trying to find a boy lately), prompting a shocked reaction from Farah. He quickly mentions that he is not finding a boy for his daughter, Ananya Panday. Chunkey reveals, "Not for Ananya, mere restaurant ke liye (Not for Ananya but for my restaurant)."

Speaking about the grand finale week challenge, all top 5 finalists—Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh and Rajiv Adatia—put their best foot forward to win every task.

In the upcoming thrilling triple-challenge episode, the pantry opens every 5 minutes with a twist—each contestant must choose one pantry and stick only to those ingredients; no swaps are allowed. Next, it’s a high-pressure face-off as the celebrity chefs go head-to-head with professional chefs. Eight dishes will be prepared—five by contestants and three by guest chefs—and ranked purely on taste. But here’s the twist: if a guest chef tops the chart, one contestant gets eliminated.

Before the finale, Archana Gautam was evicted from Celebrity MasterChef. The hit cooking reality show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

