U-Turn Movie Review: Alaya F led supernatural-thriller is crisp, compact and compelling

Plot:

Radhika Bakshi (Alaya F), a free spirited journalist, finds herself in deep trouble when the news story that she has been working on for months, related to the illegal u-turns on the NTPC flyover, is linked to the suspicious deaths of those who break the rules, within 24 hours of the rule-break. The series of events ahead, reveal the driving force behind Radhika taking up such a vague story and what has led to the deaths of almost a dozen individuals, for their rule break.

What Works:

Clocking in at just around 100 minutes, U-Turn is very crisp and compact. It is paced well and is gripping too, barring a couple of instances where the writing could have been slightly better.

The film's unpredictability is its biggest strength. When you know that you are getting a hang of it, it surprises you with something that changes your views on the matter, completely. The suspense of the film is well kept and the finale is satisfying too. Those who haven't watched the Kannada original or the Telugu remake, may enjoy watching the Hindi version.

The smart use of elements like supernaturalism deserve a special mention. Although much of the film is derived, I, as a first hand viewer, enjoyed how the film very well balanced different elements that go into making a good, commercial thriller.

What Doesn't:

There are instances where the writing could have been better. Few scenes, if written better, could really help in creating a greater overall impact.

Performances:

Alaya F as Radhika Bakshi gives a formidable performance. She plays her role of a journalist with great finesse. She shines in intense scenes and commands a good screen presence.

Priyanshu Painyuli as investigating officer Arun Sinha is very convincing. He is sharp and lends great support.

Ashim Gulati as Radhika's love interest, Aditya Iyer, has an interesting role and he does well.

The pick of the actors is Manurishi Chadha as inspector Indrajeet Singh Dhillon. He gives a knockout performance and really makes the climax a whole lot impactful.

Verdict:

On the whole, U-Turn is a well paced film with a gripping narrative and good acting performances. There are a few minor issues with the writing at a few instances but it is surely worth a watch for those who haven't watched the original film.

