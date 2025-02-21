Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Release: Date, time, where to watch on OTT, plot and more

Undercover High School is an action comedy-drama, starring Seo Kang Joon in the lead role. The story revolves around the protagonist Jung Hae Sung, who is an efficient NIS agent. He gets demoted from his position and is then sent to a school as an undercover agent to investigate and unravel a criminal case. Premiering in a week, this drama will present an entertaining take on serious issues.

As Jung Hae Sung (Seo Kang Joon) navigates the fake student life at Byeongmoon High School, he notices the similarities between the outside world and the school's environment. Witnessing comparable injustices in both realms, his sense of justice is stirred, prompting him to take action. Alongside his primary undercover mission, he decides to protect the students against injustices he has observed. The first episode of the drama can be watched exclusively by South Korean viewers on TVING or Wavve on February 21, 2025, at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa on the same day at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST).

Undercover High School's episodes will air every Friday and Saturday, till April 5. In the drama, we will see Jung Hae Sung getting entangled with a contractual Korean history teacher at the school, who is also his homeroom teacher. Teacher Oh Soo Ah, played by Jin Ki Joo, is renowned for her compassionate nature and strong sense of justice. On meeting student Jung Hae Sung for the first time, she is stunned. She finds him having an uncanny resemblance to her childhood first love– a person who left a deep emotional scar in her heart. It might be a romantic subplot of the drama, aimed at toning down the intense action-oriented narrative.

With interesting, multi-layered characters and a gripping plot, this drama needs to be a part of your watchlist!