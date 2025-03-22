Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 11-12 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect
The recent episodes of Undercover High School brought thrilling twists and new dangers. Read on to find out how the plot may unfold next.
Undercover High School crossed its midpoint, with Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo's characters facing fresh obstacles. This week's episodes offered a glimmer of hope for positive change but were short-lived, as circumstances took an even darker turn. With life-threatening situations and surprising revelations about the past, the latest episodes were an exhilarating ride.
In episodes 9 and 10 of Undercover High School, Jung Hae Seong (Seo Kang Joon) avenges Oh Soo Ah's (Jin Ki Joo) stabbing by getting math teacher Lee Jun Ho (Noh Jong Hyun) to confess his involvement in the school ranking rigging, under the order of Seo Myeong Ju (Kim Shin Rok). After Seo Myeong Ju is detained for questioning and Byeongmun High School finally seems to change for the better, things fall astray once again.
She reappears in the school when the teachers and students expect the arrival of the vice commissioner of the Office of Education. After finding out that the NIS agents take bribes from Seo Myeong Ju and work for her, Jung Hae Seong is determined to change the corrupt system. Jung Hae Seong is now no longer working undercover as a student; instead, he is taking on Seo Myeong Ju as his real self—an NIS agent. She retaliates by playing her trump card—threatening him to hold Oh Soo Ah as leverage.
To find out Jung Hae Seong and Seo Myeong Ju's next steps, watch episodes 11 and 12 on March 28 and 29. South Korean viewers on TVING or Wavve at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST). Jung Hae Seong is determined to save both the school and Oh Soo Ah, whom he confessed his feelings for as well. He stuns her by saying, "I like you a lot."
Meanwhile, Jung Hae Seong also discovers that his NIS team leader harbors guilt for not trusting his father, who had wanted to share the organization's corruption details with him, ultimately contributing to his disappearance.
Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect