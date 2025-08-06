Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Nominations: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Pachinko 2 and more land nods

With K-dramas going more global each year, there is increased international interest, and the Seoul International Drama Awards are not leaving any project behind. On August 6, the Seoul International Drama Awards Organizing Committee announced the nominees for this year’s International Competition Category, confirming the many shows which are up for a win. It was revealed that a total of 24 productions and 32 individuals were nominated across multiple categories. 276 submissions spanning 50 countries and regions were received, among which the final list of nominations was selected.

Advertisement

International Competition nominees at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards



Best Director

Hirokazu Koreeda (Asura)

Bille August (The Count of Montecristo)

Kim Won Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Lee Jin Ah (To My Lonely Sister)

Best Screenwriter

Dan Erickson from (Severance S2)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Soo Hugh (Pachinko 2)

Lim Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Squid Game 3)

Kim Da Mi (Nine Puzzles)

Kim Jung Young (O’PENing: My Trouble-Maker Mom)

Kim Min Ha (Pachinko 2)

Best Actor

Adam Scott (Severance S2)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Miniseries

Adolescence

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Asura

Pachinko 2

Hyper Knife

Best TV Movie

To My Lonely Sister

O’PENing: Our Beautiful Summer

O’PENing: The Son

O’PENing: Unbalanced Love

Smetana

Champagne – Peppino di Capri

Best Series

For Eagle Brothers

The Nightfall

Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story

Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 will announce winners in September; meanwhile, fans can check out the ceremony broadcast on October 2 at 5:50 PM KST on SBS and Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2025 VMAs Nominations: BLACKPINK’s Rosé lands 8 VMA nods, BTS' Jimin, aespa and Stray Kids battle for Best K-pop win