2025 VMAs Nominations: BLACKPINK’s Rosé lands 8 VMA nods, BTS' Jimin, aespa and Stray Kids battle for Best K-pop win
All four BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, have received at least 1 nomination at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Know the full list below.
The nominations for the 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs) are out, and it appears to be another blinging era for the K-pop world. BLACKPINK member Rosé tied with Sabrina Carpenter for the 2nd most number of nominations for a female act at this year’s ceremony, falling only behind Lady Gaga, who stood on top as the most among all, with her dozen nods.
Impressively, all members of the K-pop girl group grabbed a nomination, with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa making appearances under the Best K-pop Award, where BTS’ Jimin, aespa, and Stray Kids also stood tall.
Here are all the categories where the BLACKPINK star was nominated
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Lorde – What Was That
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST COLLABORATION
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
BEST POP
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli xcx – Guess feat, Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Lorde – Man Of The Year
Miley Cyrus – End of the World
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
The category where the other BLACKPINK girlies joined is
BEST K-POP
Aespa – Whiplash
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
