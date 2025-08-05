2025 VMAs Nominations: BLACKPINK’s Rosé lands 8 VMA nods, BTS' Jimin, aespa and Stray Kids battle for Best K-pop win

The nominations for the 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs) are out, and it appears to be another blinging era for the K-pop world. BLACKPINK member Rosé tied with Sabrina Carpenter for the 2nd most number of nominations for a female act at this year’s ceremony, falling only behind Lady Gaga, who stood on top as the most among all, with her dozen nods.

Impressively, all members of the K-pop girl group grabbed a nomination, with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa making appearances under the Best K-pop Award, where BTS’ Jimin, aespa, and Stray Kids also stood tall.

Here are all the categories where the BLACKPINK star was nominated



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST COLLABORATION

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

BEST POP

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli xcx – Guess feat, Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Lorde – Man Of The Year

Miley Cyrus – End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

The category where the other BLACKPINK girlies joined is



BEST K-POP

Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

