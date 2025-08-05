EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas Dhanashree Verma Ramayana 71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar

2025 VMAs Nominations: BLACKPINK’s Rosé lands 8 VMA nods, BTS' Jimin, aespa and Stray Kids battle for Best K-pop win

All four BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, have received at least 1 nomination at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Know the full list below.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Updated on Aug 05, 2025 | 08:59 PM IST | 307K
Rosé: courtesy of YG Entertainment, Jimin: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Rosé: courtesy of YG Entertainment, Jimin: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The nominations for the 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs) are out, and it appears to be another blinging era for the K-pop world. BLACKPINK member Rosé tied with Sabrina Carpenter for the 2nd most number of nominations for a female act at this year’s ceremony, falling only behind Lady Gaga, who stood on top as the most among all, with her dozen nods. 

Impressively, all members of the K-pop girl group grabbed a nomination, with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa making appearances under the Best K-pop Award, where BTS’ Jimin, aespa, and Stray Kids also stood tall.

Here are all the categories where the BLACKPINK star was nominated
 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Lorde – What Was That 
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST COLLABORATION

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

BEST POP

Alex Warren – Ordinary
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.   
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli xcx – Guess feat, Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Lorde – Man Of The Year
Miley Cyrus – End of the World
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching 
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

The category where the other BLACKPINK girlies joined is
 

BEST K-POP

Aespa – Whiplash     
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake 
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End

