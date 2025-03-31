3 new Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week: Nayanthara, Siddharth and R Madhavan's Test to GV Prakash starrer Kingston

Tamil cinema fans have a lot to look forward to this week on OTT. Three new films are all set to stream, bringing fresh stories and performances. Test, starring Nayanthara, Siddharth, and R Madhavan, leads the list. With diverse genres, these releases promise great entertainment.

New Tamil movies on OTT this week

1. Test

Cast: R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara

Release date: April 4

Test is an upcoming Tamil film starring Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth. Directed by S Sashikanth, it is set to release on Netflix and follows the journey of a scientist, a teacher, and a cricketer as their lives intersect at a crucial point. Produced under YNOT Studios, the cast also includes Meera Jasmine.

R. Madhavan, who plays Saravanan, spoke about his role and the film’s theme of perseverance and sacrifice. He also expressed excitement about the project and said he looks forward to the audience's reaction.

2. Kingston

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Nithin Sathya, Azhagam Perumal

Release date: April 4 (tentative)

Kingston, a Tamil fantasy horror film, was released in theaters on March 7. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the movie received mixed reviews, but GV Prakash Kumar’s performance stood out. The film is expected to stream on ZEE5 from this week, though official confirmation is awaited.

The story revolves around Kingston, a young man from a coastal village where fishing is banned due to eerie events. Determined to uncover the truth, he sets out to sea with his friends, only to face unexpected dangers and hidden secrets.

3. Leg Piece

Cast: Yogi Babu, Manikandan, VTV Ganesh

Release date: March 28

The 2025 Tamil comedy drama Leg Piece had a decent theatrical run despite high expectations and a talented cast. However, the film, known for its blend of humor and drama, is now streaming on Tentkotta.

It follows four strangers who suddenly become millionaires overnight. As they adjust to their new lifestyle and face unexpected challenges. Just when they start embracing their fortune, a surprising twist reveals that their wealth is never real, leaving them in shock and disappointment.

Which one of these Tamil movies are you going to watch on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.