Aa Okkati Adakku OTT Release: When and where to watch Allari Naresh’s Telugu romantic comedy

Telugu romantic comedy Aa Okkati Adakku was released on May 3, 2024, and narrates a perfectly comic-timed romantic saga where a man runs on a quest to get married and get rid of his bachelor mark once and for all. The film is now available to stream on OTT. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where to watch Aa Okkati Adakku

Aa Okkati Adakku begins streaming on ETV Win from June 12, 2025. The OTT platform made the announcement with a formal post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster, they wrote “Comedy, confusion, and a quest for marriage! Get ready to witness @allarinaresh in his full fun mode in Ah Okkati Adakku – a rollercoaster ride of laughs and emotions!Premieres June 12. Watch only on @etvwin.”

Official trailer and plot of Aa Okkati Adakku

In a hilarious tale of twisted fates, a man named Gana is told by a priest’s prophecy that he would remain a bachelor for the rest of his life if he did not get married in the next 25 days.

As he suffers from being socially pointed out by his family and neighbours for remaining unmarried, he gets help from matrimonial services in order to find the perfect life partner for himself.

Hereby, he meets Siddhi, who initially rejects Gana for who he is. However, as the story finally progresses, the two begin to bond with one another, and their light-hearted moments move the story forward.

Cast and crew of Aa Okkati Adakku

Aa Okkati Adakku stars Allari Naresh, Faria Abdullah, Jamie Lever, Ravi Krishna, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, and more.

It is directed by Malli Ankam and produced by Rajiv Chilaka. Gopi Sundar composed the music of the film.

