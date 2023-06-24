Actor Kabir Duhan Singh of Shaakuntalam fame ties the knot with Seema Chahal in Delhi; See PHOTOS

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for his villain roles in South movies, has tied the knot in Delhi. He got married to Seema Chahal at a hotel in Faridabad in the presence of family and friends. They made for a dreamy couple in their first wedding photos as husband and wife.

The newly married couple looked radiant and overjoyed as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives. While Kabir wore a beige-colored sherwani, the bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga with Kundan jewelry. The couple radiated happiness as they exchanged vows and marked their new beginnings in life.

Check out Kabir Duhan Singh's wedding photos here:



About Kabir Duhan and Seema's wedding

The wedding ceremonies began in Delhi with puja on June 21, followed by Haldi, Mehendi and a wedding at a resort in Delhi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the bride Seema is a mathematics teacher and hails from Haryana.

A source close also informed us, "Kabir will take the plunge with Seema soon and it is a completely arranged set-up. He always wanted a life partner who would understand him and his family, and someone who does not belong to the film industry. Kabir is happy and super excited to embark on a new journey,"



Kabir Duhan Singh's career

Kabir Duhan Singh made his debut in the Telugu film in 2015 with the film Jil and carved his niche as an antagonist and is known for films like Bengal Tiger, Kick 2, and Gabbar Singh. The actor then made his debut in Tamil by portraying a villain in Ajith Kumar starrer Vedalam, which was released in 2015.

He was last seen in Gunashekar’s mythological film Shaakuntalam, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead. The film failed to impress the audiences at the box office. He was also part of Upendra and Sudeep's Kabzaa as well. Kabir is known as the busiest baddie in the Southern industry as he has many films lined up in Telugu and Tamil as well. The actor was recently seen in a Marathi movie, Phakaat.

