EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Duhan Singh, favorite villain of Tollywood, to tie the knot on June 23 in Delhi

Kabir Duhan Singh, who has played villain in more than 50 South Indian films, is all set to tie the knot with a Haryana-based girl on June 23. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kabir Singh will get married to Seema Chahal, a teacher by profession in an arranged marriage set up next week.

The wedding ceremonies will kick off with kirtan (which brings auspiciousness to such an important event) on June 21 followed by Mehendi on the 22nd and a low-key wedding on the 23rd at a resort in Delhi.

"Kabir will take the plunge with Seema soon and it is a completely arranged set-up. He always wanted a life partner who would understand him and his family, and someone who does not belong to the film industry. Kabir is happy and super excited to embark on a new journey," revealed our source. "The bride hails from Haryana and is a Mathematics teacher," the source confirmed.

A little birdie also told us that the wedding will be a low-key affair with the couple’s family members and Kabir's close friends from the industry in attendance.

Kabir Duhan Singh is set to get married on June 23 with a Haryana girl, Seema Chahal.

Last seen in Gunashekar’s big-budget film Shaakuntalam which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and Upendra and Sudeep's Kabzaa, Singh has a few Tamil and Telugu projects lined up for release soon. The busiest baddie in the Southern industry, Kabir was recently seen in a Marathi movie, Phakaat.

For the unversed, Kabir is known for his intense and powerful roles as an antagonist in Tollywood and Tamil industries. Born and brought up in Gohana, Kabir Duhan Singh moved to Mumbai in 2011 to make his career in modeling.

ALSO READ: The good guys gone bad in the South: Saif Ali Khan in Jr NTR's Devara to Sanjay Dutt in Leo